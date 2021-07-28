x
Significant Severe Weather Outbreak Possible in West Michigan Overnight

The overnight event will happen while most people are sleeping.

A significant severe weather outbreak is possible late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, while most of you may be sleeping.

The main threats include:

  • 'Hurricane-force' winds of 80+ mph.  This could create widespread power outages.
  • Locally heavy downpours leading to minor flooding.
  • Large hail and isolated tornadoes.
Severe Weather Risk - July 28-29, 2021
Damaging Wind Risk - July 28-29, 2021
Tornado Risk - July 28-29, 2021
Hail Risk - July 28-29, 2021
Possible Rainfall - July 28-29, 2021

You should have a way to receive weather alerts that will wake you up if necessary, such as a NOAA weather radio.  

If you have an iPhone, go to:

  • Settings
  • Notifications
  • Scroll to the bottom to Government Alerts
  • Turn on Emergency Alerts and Public Safety Alerts
Receiving Weather Information

