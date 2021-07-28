Significant Severe Weather Outbreak Possible in West Michigan Overnight

A significant severe weather outbreak is possible late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, while most of you may be sleeping.
The main threats include:
- 'Hurricane-force' winds of 80+ mph. This could create widespread power outages.
- Locally heavy downpours leading to minor flooding.
- Large hail and isolated tornadoes.
You should have a way to receive weather alerts that will wake you up if necessary, such as a NOAA weather radio.
If you have an iPhone, go to:
- Settings
- Notifications
- Scroll to the bottom to Government Alerts
- Turn on Emergency Alerts and Public Safety Alerts
