Significant Severe Weather Outbreak Possible in West Michigan Overnight

The overnight event will happen while most people are sleeping.

A significant severe weather outbreak is possible late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, while most of you may be sleeping.

The main threats include:

'Hurricane-force' winds of 80+ mph. This could create widespread power outages.

Locally heavy downpours leading to minor flooding.

Large hail and isolated tornadoes.

You should have a way to receive weather alerts that will wake you up if necessary, such as a NOAA weather radio.

If you have an iPhone, go to:

Settings

Notifications

Scroll to the bottom to Government Alerts

Turn on Emergency Alerts and Public Safety Alerts

Chief Meteorologist George Lessens

George is a graduate of Penn State University working for 13 On Your Side over 40 years. He is a twelve-time MAB® Weathercast Award Winner and two-time EMMY® Award Winner.

