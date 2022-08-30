Storm ravages Western Michigan cities

Strong winds and heavy rains made a powerful push through West Michigan on Monday, causing thousands of power outages as a result.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A collection of afternoon storms Monday tore deep through much of West Michigan, leaving behind downed trees and causing power outages for many.

"It started getting windy – I saw a few branches on the road," Holland resident Janet Fowler described. "Then I saw those two come down and spark and flash and – I knew the power was out at that point."

By Hope College, a massive tree fell right in front of the Phi Tau Nu frat house. Areas throughout the college were taped off due to the fallen debris.

In Allegan County, the city of Otsego experienced even more damage, including a camper that was crushed by a tree that had split in two right off the M-89 corridor.

Many side streets south of the highway ended up getting closed off, while some residents began to gradually access and cleanup the damage.

Over 100,000 Michiganders are without power on Tuesday morning due to the storms. Consumers Energy Spokesperson Josh Paciorek says crews are working to restore power to the state.

"We've been bringing on additional crews to help with with this effort with the restoration efforts," Paciorek said. "Again, a storm of this size, impacting 37 different counties. It's a big one, and it's the largest one that we've seen this year so far."

Consumers Energy hopes to have estimates on when power will be restored on their website here.

Residents are reminded to stay away from downed power lines. If a generator is being used, it should be placed at least 25 feet away from any fresh air intakes and should never be used in an enclosed space.

To keep up-to-date with power outages in the state, click here.

