Thousands without power in Southwest Michigan

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the state on Monday evening leaving around 20,000 residents without power.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Around 20,000 Michiganders are without power after severe weather rolled through Southwest Michigan on Monday evening.

Consumers Energy is reporting a little less than 12,000 customers without power and Indiana Michigan Power, who serves parts of Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana, is reporting around 9,000 outages in Michigan.

The outages are mainly in the Southwestern portion of the state in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Cass and Berrien counites, but there are also pockets of outages in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren counties until midnight.

As crews respond to possibly dangerous situations, people should keep their distance and call in crews to address downed lines by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Any Michiganders using generators should also place their generators more than 25 feet from any doors, windows or fresh air intakes. A generator should never be used in an enclosed space.

