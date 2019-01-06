GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

We’re in the peak of tornado season, and there are some safety myths and misconceptions that could put you at risk.

The first of five common tornado claims were going to tackle is:

1. When you’re in a car, is it safest to take shelter under an overpass? FALSE.

“Taking shelter under an overpass is not the best protection because you have to worry about debris, stuff flying through the air, you’re also stopping traffic,” said T.J. Turnage with the National Weather Service.

Your best bet is to get to a secure building. If that’s not an option, lie low in a ditch.

2. During a tornado warning, will opening windows in your home equalize pressure? FALSE.

“People saw when they saw houses being destroyed the way it looked, they misinterpreted it as exploding, like a balloon popping,” Turnage said.

We've learned a lot more about weather since those days, and following this myth is potentially very dangerous.

“You risk getting hit by broken glass, very often windows are going to break anyway because of things flying through the air,” Turnage said.

3. Do most tornadoes rotate counterclockwise in the northern hemisphere? TRUE.

“Sometimes you hear of tornadoes that do rotate clockwise,” Turnage said. “Those are usually associated with storms that you see, kind of like waterspouts, you get that like in the east range of Colorado, and places like that.”

4. Should you seek shelter in the southwest corner of a basement? FALSE.

“Most tornadoes come out of the southwest, and people thought that if you're in the southwest corner all the stuff would fall over the top of you, or blow to the other side of the basement,” Turnage said.

Turns out, it doesn't really work that way.

“For one thing tornadoes can come from many different directions, the other thing is that when you do you have strong enough tornado the debris that falls into the basement is going to get mixed around anyway,” Turnage said.

5. Can you always see a tornado coming? FALSE.

“Very often they can be wrapped in the rain -- of course it can be dark sometimes -- and a lot of the time when tornadoes hit people don't realize it until they hear a sound associated with it,” Turnage said.

In Michigan, most tornadoes are wrapped in rain and can be harder to hear.

“The myth is that tornadoes always sound like a freight train, and they do sometimes, but you can also get whooshing sounds and other things,” Turnage said.

