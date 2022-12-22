Kent County Sheriff's Office releases list of warming centers

While it isn't advised to travel during the storm, several area shelters and ministries are opening their doors to people needing warmth or shelter.

KENT COUNTY, Mich — The Kent County Sheriff's Office has released a list of warming centers in Grand Rapids as the winter storm arrives.

Temperatures will be dipping into the teens and with wind chill, it will could feel like sub-zero temperatures. High wind gusts up to 50 mph will also feel oppressive if outdoors during the storm.

Below is the list of warming centers in the Grand Rapids area:

Alano Club of Kent County - 1020 College Ave NE

Open daily 7:30 a.m. through 9 p.m.

They open during the holiday.

Phone number: (616) 456-5709

Degage Ministries - 139 Sheldon SE

Open daily 7 a.m. through 7 p.m., women's overnight intake starts at 3 p.m.

They are open during the holiday

Phone number: (616) 454-1661

Exodus Place - 322 Front Ave SW

Open to men only Monday through Friday 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.

They are open during the holiday

Phone number: (616) 242-9130

God's Kitchen - 303 S. Division Ave

Open Monday through Saturday 12:30 p.m. through 2 p.m.

Closed on Sunday

Phone number: (616) 224-0217

Heartside Ministry - 200 S. Division Ave

Open daily 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

They are open during the holiday

Phone number: (616) 235-7211

Mel Trotter Ministries - 225 Commerce Ave SW

Open daily to families, men, women and transgender 4 p.m. through 7 a.m.

They are open during the holiday

Phone number: (616) 454-8249

For more emergency preparedness tips from the sheriff's office, click here.

