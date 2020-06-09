Severe Storms Possible Tonight

Strong to severe storms are possible in West Michigan tonight. Expect windy conditions.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been a largely nice day around West Michigan Sunday, but that will start to change as we head into tonight. Showers and storms will develop to the west and then move into West Michigan this evening and into the early morning hours of Monday.

All of the 13 On Your Side viewing area will be under a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather. Wind and hail are our main risks, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Winds, even without severe storms, will be gusty through the overnight. Winds around 15 to 25 mph, gusting into the 30 to 40 mph range are expected.

These winds will create high waves and dangerous lake conditions on Lake Michigan through Labor Day.

Showers and storms will form a broken line to the west this evening and then push into West Michigan. These storms will present a broad wind threat, with a stronger embedded cell being possible. These stronger embedded cells represent our highest risk for tornadoes and hail.

Storms look most likely between 9 pm and 4 am. We will be tracking the storms all night long at 13 On Your Side!

Make sure you stay weather aware this evening and with 13 On Your Side for all the latest information.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

