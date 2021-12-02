Should You Wash Your Car In The Cold?

With road grime and salt from winter weather stacking up on your ride, should you take it for a wash or wait for warmer days? We have the answer!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After driving through a winter storm, or in the slush and salt that sticks around after the storm, the first thought you likely have when looking at your car is, "man, this could really use a wash!"

Then you have another thought. While your car could certainly use some TLC, that usually involves soap and water, and doesn't water just turn to ice when temperatures are below freezing?

The answer to that is obviously yes, you can't fight physics, but that doesn't mean you can't fight the winter paint job local roads have given your car.

With our forecast set to continue below freezing for some time, let's see what the experts have to say!

We spoke with Berger Chevrolet Sales Consultant and High Performance Specialist Scott Becksvoort about washing your car during winter and he shared some really good advice with us.

First, he does not recommend skipping the wash through the winter months.

He says that "The salt and what not that they use to melt the ice and everything out there is very very bad for your car. Not only the outside of it, but the underside." He also advises that "Keeping your vehicle clean is going to protect you from things like rust, from things like parts failing."

His recommendation is to have your car washed every 7 to 10 days during the winter months, unless we are in a stretch of quiet and dry weather, then you can let it go for longer.

The biggest pitfall to avoid when washing your car during the winter is persistent temperatures below freezing, kind of like our weather pattern now.

Water from a wash can work its way into the door jams, panel gaps, locks, and other small areas and could actually freeze you out of or even inside of your vehicle.

His recommendation is that you have a way to dry your vehicle off after a wash or a warm garage to park it in. Washing during the hours of peak sunlight to aid in drying and evaporation is also a best practice.

He also says "So if the temperature is 35 degrees or lower and you don't have anywhere to park it that's warm, you might want to avoid washing it."

As mentioned above, our forecast is looking rather cold, and that means the risk of your car freezing if not dried after a wash is on the higher end. Also, with snow chances in the coming days, the outlook is not looking the best for a wash.

However, if you find some dry time and have the time on Friday or Sunday, you may be able to knock down some of the dirt on your car before the next round of snow makes its way into West Michigan!

Meteorologist Michael Behrens

