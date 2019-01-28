As Michigan recovers and cleans up from Monday's snow storm, the American Heart Association is reminding people that shoveling snow can increase the risk of a heart attack for some people.

"If you're outside shoveling snow and develop chest pain your illness might be exasperated if you are exposed to the cold," said Dr. Steffen Genthe.

The combination of cold temperatures and physical exertion can put too much strain on the heart, potentially causing a heart attack.

"If you do need to be outside we recommend multiple layers of clothing, some sort of synthetic working materials, something that will hold on to the moisture. Non-constrictive clothing, tight clothing will impede the blood flow to extremities and then cover up all the exposed skin," said Genthe.

The AHA gives this list of tips:

Consult a doctor. If you have a medical condition or don't exercise on a regular basis, schedule a meeting with your doctor prior to the first anticipated snowfall.

Take frequent breaks during shoveling so you don't overstress your heart.

Don't eat a heavy meal prior or soon after shoveling since it can place an extra load on your heart.

Don't drink alcoholic beverages before or immediately after shoveling. Alcohol may increase a person's sensation of warmth and may cause them to underestimate the extra strain their body is under in the cold.

Be aware of the dangers of hypothermia. Heart failure causes most deaths in hypothermia. Wear a hat and dress in layers of warm clothing, which traps air between layers forming a protective insulation.

Use a small shovel or consider a snow thrower. Lifting heavy snow can raise blood pressure acutely. It is safer to lift smaller amounts more times, than to lug a few huge shovelfuls of snow. When possible, simply push the snow.

Listen to your body. If you feel the warning signs for heart attack, stop what you're doing immediately and call 911.

On Saturday, Jan. 19, the director of transportation for Portage schools died from a heart attack while shoveling snow.

The city of East Grand Rapids also issued a warning Monday related to the snow. They told parents to make sure their children do not play in piles of snow near streets and sidewalks. It can be difficult for crews clearing snow to see and hear others, especially if children are in snow piles.

