GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The weekend's warm-up to seasonal temperatures will be short-lived as the change back to winter comes before the weekend is out.

A strong low pressure system will bring a winter storm to the Midwest on Sunday - and parts of West Michigan may have more than a half foot of snow by Monday morning.

A rain/snow mix moves in Sunday afternoon, and with colder air arriving as well, precipitation will transition to snow through the evening and night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of West Michigan, beginning at 4 PM on Sunday.

The National Weather Service is agreeing with the more northerly track of the low pressure center and have counties in blue on stand-by for the winter storm.(Photo: 13 ON YOUR SIDE)

The exact placement of the rain/snow line will be very important to snowfall accumulations as locations north of that line will have the highest snowfall totals.

Weather models are still showing differences in snowfall estimates through Monday morning. (Photo: 13 ON YOUR SIDE)

Currently, models are varying slightly in the path of the storm and that brings big discrepancies in accumulations. The 13 On Target Weather Team believes a forecast of 5-7" likely for the Holland-Grand Rapids- Ionia line and north. South of this line, 2-4" is likely.

The RPM weather model indicates the heaviest snow will fall north of Grand Rapids. (Photo: 13 ON YOUR SIDE)

The ECMWF (commonly known as the European weather model) shows the heaviest snow centered over South Haven, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. (Photo: 13 ON YOUR SIDE)

The snow will be heavy and roads will quickly become slushy and messy. The system snow will exit Monday morning and road conditions will improve.

Stay with 13 ON YOUR SIDE for the latest on this winter storm for developing details on the forecast.

