GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The weekend's warm-up to seasonal temperatures will be short-lived as the change back to winter comes before the weekend is out.
A strong low pressure system will bring a winter storm to the Midwest on Sunday - and parts of West Michigan may have more than a half foot of snow by Monday morning.
A rain/snow mix moves in Sunday afternoon, and with colder air arriving as well, precipitation will transition to snow through the evening and night.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of West Michigan, beginning at 4 PM on Sunday.
The exact placement of the rain/snow line will be very important to snowfall accumulations as locations north of that line will have the highest snowfall totals.
Currently, models are varying slightly in the path of the storm and that brings big discrepancies in accumulations. The 13 On Target Weather Team believes a forecast of 5-7" likely for the Holland-Grand Rapids- Ionia line and north. South of this line, 2-4" is likely.
The snow will be heavy and roads will quickly become slushy and messy. The system snow will exit Monday morning and road conditions will improve.
Stay with 13 ON YOUR SIDE for the latest on this winter storm for developing details on the forecast.
