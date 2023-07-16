Wildfire Smoke Comes Back Through Early Monday!

After the first round of wildfire smoke moved out Sunday afternoon, another is on the way to West Michigan! Meteorologist Michael Behrens tracks the plume!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Smoke from Canadian wildfires took over the skies of West Michigan on Sunday morning, but things cleared out by the afternoon. However, we are not done with the smoke just yet!

As of Sunday evening, the worst of the lower air quality had moved down into Indiana and Illinois, but that will drift back toward the north as we head through the overnight. Much like the forecast on Sunday, Monday will see air quality levels reach "unhealthy for sensitive groups" with the possibility for some hours to reach "unhealthy" levels.

This means if you suffer from any conditions that make you sensitive to poor air quality, you should limit your time outside on Monday, especially before the afternoon.

Smoke will start to pick up overnight Sunday and reach peak levels early Monday morning. Smoke levels will decrease through the afternoon, with air quality conditions improving as well.

With the smoke now forecast to linger a bit longer into the day on Monday, the Air Quality Action Day has been extended into Monday as well. Conditions should improve as we head into Tuesday.

Where Can I Monitor the Current Air Quality?

What Can I Do to Help Keep the Air Cleaner?

Mow lawns and re-fuel vehicles after 6 p.m. Use natural gas, propane gas, or an electric outdoor grill. Avoid using lighter fluid to start your charcoal. Walk/bike to work, or work from home. Take mass transit to your destinations; there are free rides on the Rapid Bus and Max systems.

There are additional rounds of smoke and haze over the next 10 days, though as of now this should be the worst round. That could change as we head toward next weekend, so make sure you stick with 13 On Your Side for the latest air quality alerts!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

