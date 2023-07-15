Smoke Returning To West Michigan Sunday!

Smoke from Canadian Wildfires will be returning to Michigan on Sunday. Meteorologist Michael Behrens tracks the latest plume.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's been a few weeks since smoke from Canadian wildfires took over West Michigan, but as we head toward the second half of the weekend it is forecast to move in once again.

While this round of wildfire smoke is not forecast to be as bad as last time, it will be enough to bring widespread haze to the region and lower air quality levels. As of Saturday evening air quality was already to the level of unhealthy for sensitive groups on the west side of Lake Michigan, and that is forecast to hit West Michigan by Sunday morning.

Some levels were at Unhealthy in Wisconsin on Saturday, and this too will be a possibility for West Michigan Sunday.

This latest round of smoke will build in on Sunday morning, reach peak coverage Sunday afternoon and overnight, then start to dissipate Monday morning. Hazy skies should be gone by Tuesday.

As a result of the smoke moving in, a Clean Air Action Day has been declared for all of Michigan on Sunday, and portions into Monday. This means you should limit activities like burning, filling up your car, or mowing the lawn on Sunday and into Monday.

Anyone who suffers from respiratory issues, or other health concerns that makes them more vulnerable to lower air quality, should avoid spending extended periods of time outside.

Where Can I Monitor the Current Air Quality?

What Can I Do to Help Keep the Air Cleaner?

Mow lawns and re-fuel vehicles after 6 p.m. Use natural gas, propane gas, or an electric outdoor grill. Avoid using lighter fluid to start your charcoal. Walk/bike to work, or work from home. Take mass transit to your destinations; there are free rides on the Rapid Bus and Max systems.

There are expected to be other periods of smoke and haze in West Michigan over the next 10 days, so make sure you stick with 13 On Your Side for the latest on any air quality alerts that impact our region!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

