Could Snow Impact Your Monday Commute?

Winter weather continues to drag on into April with another round of potentially accumulating snowfall arriving Monday. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has details!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If Monday being tax day wasn't already a downer enough, how about adding some late-season snowfall on top of the already drab occasion?

Well that's what we could be looking at in West Michigan as we head into the Monday after Easter Sunday. Unlike the past several snow events here in West Michigan, this one actually is looking to have a little more potential for accumulation. Which means it could make Monday morning travel a bit tricky.

As of writing, we are still more than 48 hours away from any of the white stuff coming down, so things could still change, but compared to just 24 hours ago the snow chances have been on the rise. As of right now we are putting the snowfall potential in the middle of our snow meter.

As far as the timing of this event goes, it is looking to be right inline with the Monday morning commute, with snowfall chances expected to start between midnight and 3 a.m. Monday morning. This timeframe is currently in good agreement across several weather models.

Snow chances will become more widespread as we head toward daybreak, with a potential for some slippery conditions certainly looking possible. Snow chances will likely continue until temperatures warm up through the morning and into the midday.

When it comes to snowfall totals, it is still a bit too early to say for certain. We have some disadvantages for sticking in terms of warm ground conditions, possible mixing with rain, and surface temperatures that will likely be just above freezing. However, if we get a heavier snowfall rate, these can be overcame.

Below is a comparison of the low and high end of model snowfall predictions as of Friday April 15, 2022.

As far as impacts to school go, we could see some delay potential out there if roads get messy enough, though again, it's too early to tell at this time.

It may feel weird to see snow accumulation this far into spring, and we are now past the average last 1"+ accumulation date (which is March 29 in Grand Rapids and March 25 in Muskegon) but it is nowhere near a record. Below you can see some of the higher late-season snow events West Michigan has seen in the past.

So, as we set right now, make sure you keep an eye on the forecast, especially Sunday evening. We are going to be keeping a close eye on this event as things evolve in the coming days and the 13 On Your Side Weather Team will make sure to keep you informed as we get closer to a potentially snowy start to the coming week!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

