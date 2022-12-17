A Foot & Falling; Snow Continues in West Michigan!

After several locations in West Michigan have already picked up a foot of snow, more is on the way! Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the details!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Through most of the day on Saturday heavy bands of lake-effect snow continued to fall around West Michigan. These bands led to slippery travel and slow conditions on local roadways.

As of 10 p.m. on Saturday, snow totals in many locations were either approaching or pushing over the one foot mark. Over 30 locations in West Michigan had snow totals of 7 inches or higher.

These snow totals will likely to continue upward, as snow bands, heavy at times, will continue to fall Saturday night and into Sunday morning. A list of the top 30 reports as of 10 p.m. can be found below.

Lake-effect snow bands and their impacts will be felt well into Sunday morning, with another extension being added to the Winter Weather Advisory. Most of West Michigan will now be under an alert until 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Winds during this time will be sustained around 5-20 mph, with some gusts that get over 20 mph. This will create some blowing snow, but not excessively so. Between Saturday night and Sunday evening another 2-4 inches of snow is expected to fall. Locally higher totals may also be possible.

As with this event, and most lake-effect systems, pinning down the timing and placement of the heaviest snow bands is not something that is possible, so checking the radar on the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app before heading out is the best course of action! We will continue to keep you covered all winter long!

