As the end of meteorological winter approaches, snowfall in West Michigan remains below average for the season. Here's a look at the numbers!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the last major snowfall of February in the books as of Friday morning, West Michigan looks set to again end meteorological winter (the months of December through February) below average in terms of snowfall. This marks the 8th time in the last 10 years we have ended this period below average for snowfall.

As of 2/24/2022 Grand Rapids has seen 52.6". We added 2" after midnight and before 5 pm Friday, but that will still leave us below the 57.5" we should see based on climate normals. The 10 year average for Grand Rapids is even higher than that, but that number is skewed by a very snowy 2013-14 winter season.

While it may be yet another year below average, we are not what I would call dramatically below where we should be. In fact when looking at all winter seasons through the period of record, this year would only be the 88th lowest out of 129 years. (As of 2/24/2022.)

When looking across the state, many locations in the lower peninsula are likely to end the season with below average snowfall, some more drastically than others. For example Muskegon finds itself coming into the end of winter 29.5" below average as of 2/24/2022.

That would be the 38th least snowy of all time, but Muskegon did add 2.5" of snowfall after midnight Friday and before 5 pm. However, this would only improve their rank to 43rd least snowy of all time.

The concern with these snowfall deficits going forward is that they will help contribute to an already dry environment around West Michigan.

As of the 2/24/2022 Drought Monitor update, 59.57% of the state was seeing at least abnormally dry conditions, with 12.69% already experiencing moderate drought.

Of course there is still some snow pack to melt that could help to change these dry conditions, though we will certainly need to monitor drought levels as we head into spring and summer later on.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

