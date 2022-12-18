Here's the list! West Michigan Snowfall Totals

Wondering how much snow fell from this latest round of wintry weather? We've got the list!

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's no secret that West Michigan got dumped on this past weekend in terms of snowfall, but how much did we pick up? The full list below was compiled by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids and augmented with reports sent to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

Do you have a snow report not listed below or a snow photo? Email it to news@wzzm13.com.

The List:

Allegan County

Glenn - 11.0”

Pullman - 10.8”

Hopkins - 10.0”

Allegan - 10.0”

Plainwell - 4.6”

Calhoun County

Brownlee Park - 1.1”

Ionia County

Saranac - 6.0”

Kent County

Grandville - 17.2”

13 OYS - 16.2”

East Grand Rapids - 15.1”

Grand Rapids - 14.6”

Comstock Park - 14.5”

Walker - 13.7”

Ada - 13.4”

Northview - 13.2”

Wyoming - 13.0”

Belmont - 12.0”

Bailey - 11.0”

Walker - 11.0”

Rockford - 10.5”

10.5” Kentwood - 10.1”

Byron Center - 8.7”

Lowell - 7.8”

Cedar Springs - 7.5”

Grattan - 7.0”

Mason County

Scottville - 11.0”

Mecosta County

Morley - 7.0”

Montcalm County

Langston - 8.0”

Edmore - 3.0”

Muskegon County

Brunswick - 14.0”

Ravenna - 14.0”

Wolf Lake - 14.0”

Vickeryville - 13.5”

Muskegon - 9.0”

Cloverville - 9.0”

Norton Shores - 6.0”

Roosevelt Park - 3.0”

Newaygo County

Bridgeton - 13.0”

Hesperia - 10.5”

Grant - 10.0”

Fremont - 9.0”

White Cloud - 7.2”

Oceana County

Hart - 7.2”

Osceola County

Evart - 3.0”

Ottawa County

Hudsonville - 14.3”

Jenison - 13.0”

Grand Valley - 12.5”

Marne - 12.0”

Lamont - 11.0”

Coopersville - 10.5”

Grandville - 9.5”

Drenthe - 9.0”

Holland - 8.0”

Beechwood - 8.0”

Olive Center - 8.0”

Jenison - 7.5”

Spring Lake - 5.3”

Van Buren County

Gobles - 7.5”

Stay safe and stay warm West Michigan!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Follow me on social media! Facebook Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX.

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.