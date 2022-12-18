Here's the list! West Michigan Snowfall Totals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's no secret that West Michigan got dumped on this past weekend in terms of snowfall, but how much did we pick up? The full list below was compiled by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids and augmented with reports sent to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.
The List:
Allegan County
- Glenn - 11.0”
- Pullman - 10.8”
- Hopkins - 10.0”
- Allegan - 10.0”
- Plainwell - 4.6”
Calhoun County
- Brownlee Park - 1.1”
Ionia County
- Saranac - 6.0”
Kent County
- Grandville - 17.2”
- 13 OYS - 16.2”
- East Grand Rapids - 15.1”
- Grand Rapids - 14.6”
- Comstock Park - 14.5”
- Walker - 13.7”
- Ada - 13.4”
- Northview - 13.2”
- Wyoming - 13.0”
- Belmont - 12.0”
- Bailey - 11.0”
- Walker - 11.0”
- Rockford - 10.5”
- Kentwood - 10.1”
- Byron Center - 8.7”
- Lowell - 7.8”
- Cedar Springs - 7.5”
- Grattan - 7.0”
Mason County
Scottville - 11.0”
Mecosta County
Morley - 7.0”
Montcalm County
Langston - 8.0”
Edmore - 3.0”
Muskegon County
- Brunswick - 14.0”
- Ravenna - 14.0”
- Wolf Lake - 14.0”
- Vickeryville - 13.5”
- Muskegon - 9.0”
- Cloverville - 9.0”
- Norton Shores - 6.0”
- Roosevelt Park - 3.0”
Newaygo County
- Bridgeton - 13.0”
- Hesperia - 10.5”
- Grant - 10.0”
- Fremont - 9.0”
- White Cloud - 7.2”
Oceana County
- Hart - 7.2”
Osceola County
- Evart - 3.0”
Ottawa County
- Hudsonville - 14.3”
- Jenison - 13.0”
- Grand Valley - 12.5”
- Marne - 12.0”
- Lamont - 11.0”
- Coopersville - 10.5”
- Grandville - 9.5”
- Drenthe - 9.0”
- Holland - 8.0”
- Beechwood - 8.0”
- Olive Center - 8.0”
- Jenison - 7.5”
- Spring Lake - 5.3”
Van Buren County
- Gobles - 7.5”
