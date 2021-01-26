'This year has been quite the different year' | Snowplow company prepares for overnight snow amid mild winter

Jack's Lawn Service and Snowplowing typically does 20 to 25 applications of salt by this point in the winter. This year, they have done only six.

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Anticipating snow early Tuesday morning, workers at Jack's Lawn Service and Snowplowing in Byron Center spent the past two days preparing equipment and employees.

Bruce Vander Vennen, the company's president, and his workers made sure each vehicle had gas, started up, and was ready to go — something Vander Vennen said was important to do, as they have not been out plowing as much as usual this winter.

"This year has been quite the different year," said Vander Vennen. "We’ve had a lot of extra time on our hands. We’ve only plowed our routes three complete times, and normally we would do them nine or ten times by now."

Jack's plows 2,000 residential driveways and 120 parking lots in Kent County each significant snowfall.

This year has also led to a surplus of salt left in the barn. Vander Vennen said it can be held through to next winter if needed, but it is still a lot of money tied up in product.

"We take our salt supply early in the year to make sure we have enough," said Vander Vennen. "So, we have stocked about 600 tons of salt. Normally, we would have about 20 to 25 applications. So far, we’re sitting at about six. So, our salt supply is quite large. We’re hoping to still get rid of a lot of that this winter."

The snow plow drivers typically head out around midnight if possible, to finish driveways and parking lots before 7 am when people leave their homes to start the day. That will not be the case in this snow, as it is not expected significantly until after midnight. They begin plowing and salting commercial lots when there is one inch of snow, and two inches for residential homes. Roughly 50 to 60 employees are out on the road at a time plowing snow.

Vander Vennen said during the winter, his employees are laid off from their landscaping jobs in the warmer months. Then, they are brought back to plow snow. Vander Vennen makes sure each employee watches the forecast to prepare for snowfall.

"It has been tough, because we need to keep our staff available to us and they need to provide for their families as well," said Vander Vennen. "So when we don’t have the work for them to do, they are just sitting at home or go look for another job. We’ve only plowed our routes three complete times and normally we’d do them 9 or ten times by now."

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.