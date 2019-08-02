GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A utility says some of the tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power in Michigan following days of freezing rain and other wintry weather are expected to be without electricity through the weekend.

Consumers Energy says that since early Wednesday about 229,000 customers have lost electric service due to ice storms. The utility says about 153,000 of its customers were without power Friday morning, with most expected to have power by late Sunday.

Strong winds Thursday night and Friday increased outages. DTE Energy had about 18,000 scattered outages in southeastern Michigan after more than 37,000 customers were affected.

The hardest-hit areas for Consumers Energy included western Michigan, where highs temperatures were forecast to stay below freezing through the weekend. Many didn't have heat and emergency shelters are open. Parts of the Upper Peninsula were hit by blizzard conditions.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.