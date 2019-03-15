SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. —

One of the destructive tornadoes to hit in Shiawassee County Thursday evening flattened an elderly woman's home as she was sitting inside.

It unfolded right in front of her son's eyes, and he was able to spring into action to save her.

“I look up and I see this big cloud form right down here in front of us,” said Pat Fuja, the woman's son. “I pulled down into my shop and left the car running, and was just standing here watching it."

About a quarter mile of road was all that separated Fuja from his mom.

“She was sitting in her recliner over there in the corner," he said.

It was a short distance that couldn’t have felt farther.

“It just like ripped everything up in three seconds; I just couldn't believe it,” he said.

Thinking the worst, he threw his car into gear.

“I heard her yelling and I just ran to the noise, it was still raining really hard," he said. "Luckily a piece of the roof held up right over there where she was, so I was able to make my way down to her, and got her out safe.”

The National Weather Service said two tornadoes touched down in Shiawassee County Thursday, and a third may have touched down in Genesee County.

Brian BeGole, the Shiawassee County Sheriff, said there was heavy destruction as a result of the tornado.

“Approximately 60 structures damaged, 12 of them completely destroyed. No fatalities, small injuries here and there, but for the most part, we're lucky.”

As for 86-year-old Sherley, she's one of the lucky ones.

“Somebody was watching out for her, for sure," Fuja said. "She's at my house now, says she's a little bit stiff... she's taking it really well. She just wanted a cigarette.”

The family's sights are now set on the road ahead.

“We're just finding all the important papers that got scattered around, and getting all the stuff before it gets too wet."

