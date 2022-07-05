Overnight storms leave thousands without power

In Kent County, about 1,100 people are experiencing power outages. Consumers Energy estimates power will be restored by Tuesday afternoon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Storms rolling across Michigan overnight Monday have left about 10,000 without power. The counties most heavily impacted by outages are Kent, Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Jackson and Branch counties.

In Kent, about 1,100 people are without power. Most areas across the county are expected to have power returned by Tuesday morning.

While the storms caused downed trees and wires, emergency personnel say most areas have since been cleared.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in place for Kalamazoo, Van Buren and Calhoun counties until 7 a.m., but the warning was canceled around 3 a.m.

Storms are not anticipated during the daylight hours Tuesday, but more storms are expected to hit West Michigan between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. The worst of the storms will be in the southern portions of the state, while gusty winds remain the concern in West Michigan.

If you spot crews clearing an area, make sure to keep your distance. Any downed lines should be reported by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Any Michiganders using generators should also place their generators more than 25 feet from any doors, windows or fresh air intakes. A generator should never be used in an enclosed space.

To stay up to date on when power will be restored to your area, check out the Consumers Energy Power Outage Map here.

