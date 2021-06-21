Storms rip through West Michigan, leaving behind damage

According to an early Monday morning report from the National Weather Service, wind gusts from the storms reached an estimated 65 miles per hour.

Storms made their way through West Michigan Sunday night into Monday morning, leaving behind damage in some areas.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued at around 6 p.m. Sunday for parts of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

Early Monday morning storm reports.



If you have any reports please text them to 616-559-1310. #UpWith13 @13OYSwx @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/4od0yCtsRl — Samantha Jacques (@WXSamantha) June 21, 2021

At around 1 a.m. Monday, a Tornado Warming was issues for Van Buren County, which was one of the hardest-hit locations in West Michigan.

According to the Consumers Energy Outage Map, over 1,660 outages were reported in Van Buren County at around 3 a.m. That number represents about 20% of the county.

