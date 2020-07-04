Strong to severe storms are expected to impact West Michigan Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service says the storms will be possible from 4 p.m. to midnight. The strongest ones could produce hail, damaging wind gusts and potentially a brief tornado.

"Thunderstorms will increase in coverage and intensity between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. continuing after dark," NWS said.

13 ON YOUR SIDE Meteorologist George Lessens said the storms are expected to reach Muskegon around 6 p.m., Holland and Grand Rapids around 7 p.m., Kalamazoo before 9 p.m. and Battle Creek before 10 p.m.

WZZM

The highest likelihood for severe weather is near the I-96 corridor and areas to the south. That's where tornadoes could be possible.

The region could experience wind gusts of 70 mph, golf ball hail, waterspouts and cloud to water lightning.

A strong cold front will bring in gale force winds following Tuesday's storm. NWS said the winds will produce large waves on Lake Michigan Thursday into Friday with minor flooding and lakeshore erosion.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.