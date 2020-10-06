Thunderstorms roll through West Michigan, leaving behind some power outages

The remnants of Cristobal hit West Michigan Tuesday evening.

Strong storms whipped quickly across West Michigan Tuesday evening, leaving some residents in the dark.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon counties early in the evening, and southwestern counties later.

The rain and strong winds are the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is moving north into Wisconsin Tuesday.

Van Buren, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties are reporting more widespread outages than counties farther north.

The National Weather Service said bands of storms will continue to hit the region throughout the evening. They have the possibility of producing gusty winds and "torrential downpours."

