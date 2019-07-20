After strong storms barreled through West Michigan early Saturday morning, more severe weather is going to hit the area.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of the area until 10 p.m. and thunderstorm warnings were issued for Muskegon County, Newaygo County, Ottawa County and Mecosta County Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said strong to severe storms will affect Muskegon and Grand Rapids through 4 p.m. Winds reaching 60 mph and heavy rain are expected.

The main hazards are lightning, heavy rain, strong winds and small hail. In counties north of Muskegon and Newaygo counties, more than 1,500 lightning strikes were counted and over 1,000 were positive-charged, which are the strongest, the loudest and the most dangerous.

People in West Michigan are advised to seek shelter if they are in the path of the storms.

West Michigan is still cleaning up the aftermath of the early morning storm, which knocked out power to thousands across the state.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, the most affected counties in West Michigan include Allegan, Barry, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm and Newaygo counties.

RELATED: Local law enforcement responds to severe weather

RELATED: 13 On Your Side Forecast: Sizzling, Stormy Saturday

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.