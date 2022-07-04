x
Strong Storms Possible in West Michigan Monday/Tuesday Night

We are tracking the risk for strong to possible severe storms on Monday and Tuesday night for West Michigan. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the details!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the 4th of July holiday coming to an end, Mother Nature is looking to set off some fireworks here in West Michigan. 

The risk for strong to possible severe storms will be on the rise as we head into the evening and overnight hours. In West Michigan areas along the I-96 corridor are under a marginal, level 1 of 5, risk for severe storms on Monday night with the risk increasing to a level 2 of 5 threat as you travel south of Grand Rapids.

The main risks are for high winds, heavy rain and lightning. Hail or an isolated tornado are also possible but less likely. 

When it comes to the threat timeline, we are expecting storms to pick up between 11 pm and the early AM hours of Tuesday. The heaviest rainfall will likely be after midnight. 

Below you can see an hour-by-hour breakdown of what storms overnight and into early Tuesday may look like. 

July 4th/5th Hour-By-Hour Forecast - HRRR

One of the highest risk factors this evening will be for heavy, possibly flooding rainfall. The heaviest rains will fall south of I-96 where up to 3 inches may fall before sunrise on Tuesday. 

With this in mind, make sure you are being extra careful on the roads and avoid any areas overnight that usually see flooding during heavy rainfall. Remember never drive through a flooded roadway, turn around, don't drown. 

Another round of strong to possibly severe storms will move into West Michigan on Tuesday night. This round has our southern counties under a slight, level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms, so make sure you are staying weather aware! 

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

