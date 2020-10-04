GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winds up to or greater than 50 miles-per-hour are expected Monday into Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A strong spring storm is expected on Easter Sunday that will bring with it high winds and possible flooding on Monday.

Power outages are also likely and this could causes "issues for temporary structures supporting COVID-19 response," NWS said.

Lake shore flooding could be an issue with beach erosion and waves as high as eight to 12 feet.

There could also be a chance for some snowfall north of Grand Rapids possible into the evening and it could cause roads to be slick.

