Grand Rapids will see last sunset after 8 p.m. until next year

The next time Grand Rapids will have a sunset at 8 p.m. will be March 24, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The last few weeks of summer begin the rapid loss of daylight in the Midwest. In fact, each day in September results in almost three minutes of daylight lost from the day before!

Grand Rapids will have its last sunset after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10. Lakeshore communities enjoy one more day of an 8 p.m. sunset on Friday, Sept.

On September 25, a few days after the fall equinox, Grand Rapids will have nearly equal lengths of day and night. The sunrise will be at 7:33 a.m. and the sunset will be at 7:33 p.m.

The earliest the sun will set is on Dec. 21 at 5:10 p.m. (note: this is after the November time change). But after that, we can expect the days to continue to get longer until next summer.

