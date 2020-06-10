The Colors of Climate Change

Climate Change could impact fall foliage in the future.

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It is the time of year eagerly awaited by many, the changing of the leaves! Temperatures and precipitation are predictors used for when leaves change from ordinary to extraordinary. With temperature and precipitation trends changing, so will the leaves on the trees.

By 2100 our warming temperatures could delay the start of peak colors and make them disappear sooner. Leading to a shorter fall season.

When it comes to precipitation, the science is still unclear. According to Climate Central, the Northeast shows signs of increasing rainfall. This too would delay fall colors even more.

Climate change also causes tree species to travel northward! The issue with this is that the further poleward you travel, the less direct sunlight the trees receive. Making colors slightly duller.

Overall, within the next century, we can expect a delay in colors changing and a shorter amount of time to enjoy those colors. Impacting the multi-billion dollar ecotourism industry of leaf-peeping!

