GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get ready because snow is likely each of the next three days. A trio of storms will bring chances for snow to West Michigan through Saturday.

The first storm will provide burst of snow starting Thursday. It could provide a slushy inch or two of accumulations, mainly on grassy surfaces. Ground temperatures are still above freezing so that should keep most area roadways wet rather than icy. The storm departs Thursday evening.

A clipper will provide a quick round of snow early Friday. Temperatures will dip below freezing and there could be some slick spots for the morning commute. However, it will only be snowing for 2-3 hours so impacts will be somewhat limited.

A third storm arrives Saturday morning. There is the potential for several inches of snow from this system. However, confidence with this storm is low.

Bottom line: West Michigan should prepare for snow each of the next three days. Stay tuned to 13 On Your Side on-air and online for further updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM