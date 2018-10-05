Consumers energy reported over 14,000 power outages after storms on Wednesday night. Some of the outages were seen in Lowell and Lake Odessa.
There were reports of rain, heavy winds, thunder and hail across West Michigan.
The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids tweeted there was some rotation spotted near Lawton, which is southeast of Van Buren County.
A viewer also shared with 13 on Your Side a picture of a fallen tree on M-45.
