Consumers energy reported over 14,000 power outages after storms on Wednesday night. Some of the outages were seen in Lowell and Lake Odessa.

There were reports of rain, heavy winds, thunder and hail across West Michigan.

Pebble to dime size hail in Allendale. Thanks to Matthew Follett for sending! @wzzm13 @NWSGrandRapids pic.twitter.com/yybtSVU9Sw — Laura Hartman (@laurahartmanwx) May 10, 2018

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids tweeted there was some rotation spotted near Lawton, which is southeast of Van Buren County.

Starting to see some rotation on the cell near Lawton which is in southeast Van Buren County. If you live in Mattawan take cover now! — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 10, 2018

Tree down on M-45 - be cautious as we continue to lose light! Photo thanks to Mindy Rosel @wzzm13 @NWSGrandRapids pic.twitter.com/lXf0MZlFxN — Laura Hartman (@laurahartmanwx) May 10, 2018

A viewer also shared with 13 on Your Side a picture of a fallen tree on M-45.

