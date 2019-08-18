MUSKEGON, Mich. — About 4,200 Consumers Energy customers in Muskegon County lost power Sunday afternoon.

Strong winds and thunderstorms whipped through West Michigan, bringing torrential rain to the area.

The storms were associated with a warm front pushing north into West Michigan. The front is the dividing line between much warmer and more humid conditions to the south.

After 3 p.m. Sunday, West Michigan should dry out. This will make for a quiet but steamy evening with dewpoints surging into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Consumers Energy is also reminding the public to stay away from downed wires. If you see a downed wire, stay at least 25 feet away and report it by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Check out this video of strong winds hitting near US-31 near Muskegon:

