Tigers Opening Day Climate

In the past 120 years of Tigers Baseball in Detroit, the weather can vary quite a bit! Meteorologist Michael Behrens shows us by just how much.

DETROIT — It's opening day again in Detroit for the Tigers, and this year has been a bit of chilly and snowy one!

Despite the snowfall, the Tigers managed to win their first game of the 2021 season, but you may have been left wondering about that winter blast. How often does the first game of the year in Detroit see snow? How about rain? Warm or cold weather?

Let's break it down!

Tigers Weather Stats:

We have weather data for Detroit going all the way back beyond the Tigers first home opener in 1901, so finding this information is just a matter of digging. Lucky for you I brought my shovel to work today!

You can see what I found in the image below.

While those numbers tell an interesting story, another just as interesting story is how trends have shifted over time. Since the 1970s the average temperature on opening Day for Detroit is up 3.3 degrees. Across the MLB it's up 2.1 degrees.

It appears changing climates are certainly affecting opening day baseball and pushing things toward the warmer. It's also worth noting that 7 of the top 10 rainiest opening days came with above average opening day temperatures.

As our climate continues to warm, it will be interesting to see how this pattern evolves in the future. As for now, rain, snow, or shine, PLAY BALL!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

