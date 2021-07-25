Tornado confirmed in Detroit area; thousands lose power

The EF-1 tornado with winds estimated at 100 mph touched down in Oakland County around 7:45 p.m.

DETROIT, Michigan — The National Weather Service says a storm survey has confirmed a tornado struck the Detroit area Saturday night.

The EF-1 tornado with winds estimated at 100 mph touched down in Oakland County around 7:45 p.m. Trees were uprooted and snapped, and one person suffered minor injuries after multiple pine trees fell on a home. The tornado traveled about 1.8 miles.

Thousands of utility customers in the Detroit area have no power following a night of severe storms. DTE Energy reports nearly 135,000 customers in Oakland and Macomb counties had no service at 10:20 a.m. due to wind damage.

