Tornado watch issued for 17 Michigan counties

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for 17 Michigan counties, including Allegan, Kent, Ottawa, Ionia, Montcalm, Muskegon, Mecosta and Newaygo counties. The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to the NWS, tornado watches are issued when conditions make tornadoes more likely. During the watch, those in the affected areas should review safety procedures and make a plan to reach a safe place.

For more information on safety in the event of a tornado, click here. To see the full list of counties impacted by the tornado watch, click here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.