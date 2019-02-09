TAMPA, Fla. — Disney Cruise line workers stayed behind on the company’s private island in the Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian makes its way through.

Disney said it shut down the Castaway Cay for guests but didn’t send its employees away because there is a hurricane shelter on the property.

Disney said the shelter is designed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.

The number of people left on the island was not clear, but the company ways everyone is safe.

Disney released this full statement:

"Many of our guests have asked questions about Castaway Cay. Some of our Crew remained on the island and their care and safety is our highest priority. We are in regular contact with island leadership, who is making sure our Crew is well taken care of in our storm shelter, which is designed for these types of situations and has restrooms, power and is well stocked with food and water. Castaway Cay remains south of the more significant weather and is currently experiencing tropical storm-force winds, which based on the current forecast, are expected for the next several hours before gradually diminishing. Our thoughts are with the people in areas of The Bahamas that are being impacted by this storm and we stand ready to contribute to recovery efforts."

