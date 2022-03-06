First named storm of 2022 possible soon

The first named storm in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Seasons could form Friday night or early Saturday. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest.

FLORIDA, USA — As of 6 pm Friday the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season had not yet formed, but is anticipated to come together either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. This storm would become Tropical Storm Alex and it is currently tracking toward the state of Florida.

While the storm is not expected to gain enough strength before landfall to become a hurricane, the overall disturbance actually used to be Hurricane Agatha in the Pacific before it became too unorganized while traversing through Mexico.

It's not impossible for storms to make the trip from one ocean to another, but it is not common either. The reason this storm will not maintain the name Agatha is because the surface circulation became too unorganized and weak while crossing over land. If the circulation had maintained it would have also maintained its name as it entered the Atlantic.

Below you can see a satellite loop of Hurricane Agatha as it made landfall, dissipated, and began to reform Thursday into Friday.

This could be a sign we are off to a potentially active 2022 Hurricane Season, as the first storm of the year could arrive just 3 to 4 days after the season began on June 1.

That wouldn't be shocking though based on the forecast. The forecast from NOAA is calling for an above average season with 14-21 named storms.

As for this storm, the forecast from Friday evening has it making landfall in Florida on Saturday and moving off into the Atlantic by either late Saturday or early Sunday. Gusty winds, potential tornadoes, and heavy rains will be the primary concerns with this system.

