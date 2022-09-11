Tropical Storm Nicole live streams, cameras from across Florida

There are several live cameras across the region that can give you a glimpse of how things are looking out there.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall Wednesday morning on Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas just under hurricane status — and some additional strengthening is expected.

In the Tampa Bay area, a tropical storm warning is in effect for much of the west coast of Florida for the likely impacts from gusty winds. Heavy downpours and storm surge is possible, too, especially on the Nature Coast where a storm surge warning is in effect.

As the storm continues on its way toward the east coast of Florida, there are several live cameras in the region that can give you a glimpse of how things are looking outside.

(Note that some of these cameras may go down amid storm conditions.)

Tropical Storm Nicole live streams in Florida

Deerfield Beach

Hollywood Beach

Flagler Beach

Tropical Storm Nicole live streams in the Tampa Bay area

University of Tampa riverfront cam

University of Tampa campus cam

St. Petersburg Yacht Club and Marina

Frenchy's Clearwater Beach cam

St. John's Pass by Hubbard's Marina