CLEVELAND - The U.S. Coast Guard is getting geared up for this winter.

Earlier this month, the Coast Guard crews in Cleveland, Ohio held simulated ice rescues to prep for any emergencies that may happen over the Great Lakes.

The simulated ice rescue is done over land, but as ice starts to develop now -- emergency workers want to remind people to be careful.

Water currents, especially near bridges and inlets can create unsafe conditions. Dark-colored ice is also a sign of thin ice, as are cracks and slushy areas.

