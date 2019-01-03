GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Meteorological Spring begins today. The winter weather season runs from December 1 - February 28 each year so technically winter is over...even though astronomical spring doesn't start until March 20.

We know this year's winter was full of ice storms, snow days and power outages, but was it really worse than last season's?

RELATED: Why Michigan doesn't bury all of its power lines

Here's what 13 ON YOUR SIDE Meteorologist George Lessens found out about the winter in Grand Rapids:

This winter (2018-19) was 0.2 degrees WARMER than last winter (2017-18).

than last winter (2017-18). This winter got less snow 54.1 inches, than last winter 66.2 inches.

This winter got less precipitation (rain, melted snow and ice) 8.32 inches vs 9.01 inches.

This winter was cloudier 17.1 percent sun compared to 29.4 percent.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.