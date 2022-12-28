Warmer weather and rain are on the way. Here are ways to prevent water backup on your roof

The snow and ice may begin melting soon, which could cause problems for your roof.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — With a warm up and rain on the way, all that build up of ice and snow on your roof could cause problems.

We talked to the experts at Sherriff Goslin Roofing in Grand Haven.

Matt Williams, who is a Branch Manager, says if the icicles hanging off your roof are clear, you're okay. If you start to see yellow, discolored icicles, it's a sign they're getting into the wood.

'When rain comes and if you have an ice dam, you have to get the water moving," said Williams.

An ice dam happens when heavy snow buildup melts during the day and then refreezes when temperatures drop overnight.

They can hold ankle deep water, so getting the water to move off your roof is key.

"Just getting the water broken up with ice pucks and icicles being knocked off and falling or physically removing them is the best way to do it."

Williams adds the safest way to remove icicles is to hire a professional who knows what they're doing.

"People have used axes, pickaxes, hammers and hatchets and you can see scarring on the roofs. A lot of times, the roofs are ruined," said Williams.

Raking snow four to six feet past your interior wall, if you can reach it, helps prevent ice dams, along with lessens the snow loads on your roof.

The key here isn't to be perfect. Just get what you can off the roof, because every little bit helps.

Snow coming off your roof may also be heavy and compact that a snow blower can't get through it. So, be careful using a shovel or use a snow scoop to keep it easy on your back.

