A Few Stronger Storms Possible Thursday

Shower and thunderstorm activity will increase Thursday afternoon around West Michigan. An isolated strong storm may occur.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of midday Thursday the weather had been pretty quiet around West Michigan, but conditions are set for increased shower and thunderstorm activity this afternoon and evening.

While the risk for severe weather around our region is low this afternoon, it is not zero. With that in mind here's what you need to know to get caught up to date.

The Outlook:

First, the entire 13 On Your Side viewing area is under a marginal risk for severe weather. That's a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms. The primary concern will be afternoon storms developing heavy rains and possibly severe winds.

As with all stronger storms, it is possible that hail or a very isolated spin up may occur, though these threats look rather minimal. Risks for these threats should largely stay confined further south to Indiana and Kentucky, and even there at minimal levels.

The Timing:

The intensity and the coverage of shower/storm activity should be expected to increase through the afternoon hours. Peak coverage and intensity should arrive late this afternoon and into the evening.

Shower and storm coverage and intensity will decrease as we head toward midnight.

Expected Impacts:

The impacts from this system are mainly expected to be periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Other severe weather threats appear to be minimal. By the time this system has moved out some areas could see 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rainfall.

Regardless of the low risk overall, you should keep an eye on changing weather conditions this afternoon. The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Weather Team will keep you covered with all the latest information!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

