Here's Why: Michigan has seasonal weight restrictions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Springtime in West Michigan brings with it the smells of blooming flowers, thawing ice, warmer days and of course, potholes.

While we can all get excited about most of that list, it's the final item that MDOT is hoping to combat with their seasonal weight restrictions , now imposed on commercial traffic traveling on U.S., State and Interstate highways.

There is a question that comes up, though: why do our roads need this protection in the first place? Let's dive in for the answer.

The Question:

Why do the roads in Michigan need extra protection during the spring?

The Why:

It all comes down to the basics of how potholes form.

Potholes come together in part because road surfaces are not completely water tight. As water drains through the cracks and pores of the road surface, it can build up underneath, freeze, and force up the road surface or even damage the road bed.

The added weight from cars and trucks makes this even worse, and it is by limiting that weight we can help to protect our roads during this fragile thawing season.

Dan Weingarten, an MDOT communications representative, tells us that the road surface during the spring thaw is "analogous to a pane of glass sitting on a water bed, you don't want to put too much weight on that glass, because the base underneath is not capable of supporting it."

While these temporary restrictions may be a burden for commercial drivers, Weingarten says they can pay off in the end.

"Minnesota did some studies on [the] posting of seasonal load restrictions in the recent past, and they've estimated that, you know, you can potentially increase the lifespan of some low volume, asphalt pavements by up to 10% if you get these restrictions on correctly, and the savings could be somewhere in the neighborhood of $14 million dollars annually," Weingarten said.

These restrictions, which did go into effect pretty early this year, will stay in place until the spring thaw season is done. Based on current ground temperatures, that thaw is well under way.

Weingarten says it's important to monitor the weather closely, though, as a late-season cold snap can mean these restrictions stay in place much later into the spring.

Once restrictions are no longer needed, we will likely see them lift starting first in the south, and last in the northern reaches of the state. Details about current restrictions can be found at Michigan.gov/truckers or by calling 800-787-8960.

