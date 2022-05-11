High Winds Saturday; Power Outages Possible

Wind gusts of 45+ mph are expected Saturday, enough to potentially cause power outages. Here's what you need to know!

MICHIGAN, USA — Par for the course this time of year, the gales of November are back in the forecast, with gusty winds impacting the Great Lakes, and West Michigan, on Saturday.

Synopsis of our next weather-maker comes in the way of a deepening low-pressure system , which will trek from the southern Plains to Lake Superior from Friday to Saturday. In turn, a cold front will press through West Michigan by midday Saturday.

Before and after this frontal system passes through we can expect to see periods of rain and gusty winds here in West Michigan. Some of these wind gusts may be strong enough to result in power outages across the region.

WINDS:

It’ll be a breezy Friday, but winds will remain below advisory criteria. Gusts will top out around 25-35 mph, slightly higher at the lakeshore. As the cold front approaches overnight Friday into early Saturday, winds will pick up, with gusts approaching 40+ mph.

Peak winds arrive on Saturday as the cold front sweeps through the region. Sustained winds of 15 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts of 45+ mph. That’s plenty for a Wind Advisory, issued by the National Weather Service of Grand Rapids, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday for all of West Michigan.

These winds will be higher along the lakeshore. Gusts near the water could easily go over 50 mph on Saturday. Winds at this level are predicted to create waves of 12 to 16 feet, swamping piers and creating very dangerous lakeshore conditions.

Gusts of that magnitude are not uncommon in early November, but significant enough to cause isolated to scattered power outages. It’s also a reminder to secure any loose outdoor items and to be extra careful while driving.

It’ll remain breezy overnight Saturday into Sunday, but winds will diminish well below advisory criteria for the backend of the weekend.

RAIN:

After a gorgeous stretch to kickoff November, rain chances return to wrap up the workweek and the start of the weekend.

Scattered showers have been ongoing Friday afternoon, with a few of those rather heavy. Rain chances will start to decrease after sunset on Friday, with rain chances ending first in our southern counties, and then later to the north of Grand Rapids.

Widespread showers then return during the morning hours Saturday, with the arrival of the cold front. Periodic showers and some thunder will continue through midafternoon before low-pressure departs and drier air settles in by the end of the day.

In all, most of W. Michigan will pick up between 0.25 - 0.75” of rain between Friday and Saturday, with the opportunity of 1” or more of rain the further northwest of Grand Rapids one goes (Pentwater, Ludington, Big Rapids).

TEMPERATURES:

Average high temperatures in early November are in the lower 50s, with nighttime lows in the 30s. Despite the incoming weather-maker, temperatures will remain near or above-average through the weekend into next week.

Long-term forecasts suggest another fall-like storm will impact the Great Lakes towards next weekend, which’ll in turn bring more typical temperatures back to West Michigan.

