West Michigan sets record high temperatures

Some new records were set Tuesday.

Between the humidity and hot temperatures, a couple of West Michigan cities set records on Tuesday, May 26.

Grand Rapids tied for the record of 90 set in 2010, and it also reached 90 for the first time since July of 2019.

Muskegon broke its record of 87, which was also set in 2010. It reached 90 degrees.

Holland also broke the record of 89 set in 2010 with a new high of 90.

Kalamazoo didn't quite beat the 1911 record of 91, but it came close with 89.

Scattered showers developed in the late afternoon, but those will largely fade away overnight. Wednesday will have more clouds and a slightly higher chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

