Revisiting western Kentucky one year after deadly tornadoes

For the survivors who stayed after the tornadoes touched down last December, the past several months have been filled with grief and hope.

'Everywhere you look, there’s not even a wall.'

In this WHAS11 Special Report, hear from the survivors about what happened, how far they've come and what still stands in the way of progress.

One year later and the scars of that night still haunt those who survived.

Dozens of Kentuckians were killed and hundreds of lives were forever changed.

Late into the night on Dec. 10, 2021, devastating tornadoes ripped through several western Kentucky communities.

"In the middle of the night, you've got to have ways to receive warning," National Weather Service Meteorologist John Gordon said. "You have to, that's got to be the takeaway."

It was the worst case scenario, with the storm striking in the middle of the night.

Despite the strongest tornadoes staying to the west and south, WHAS11 was on air for over 10 hours straight through the night and into Saturday, Dec. 11, tracking several tornado touchdowns.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado that hit Mayfield traveled 163.6 miles in Kentucky alone , doubling the previous record of 79 miles set back in the 1974 Super Outbreak.

There wasn't just one tornado, though. Multiple tornadoes ranging in intensity from EF-1 to EF-4 touched down across Kentucky.

The warnings had been coming for more than a week. Experts knew the possibilities of severe weather , but first responders have since said nothing could have prepared their community for the wrath of this storm.

Western Kentucky received the most of the storm's wrath, with the hardest-hit areas being Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bowling Green.

The tornadoes that devastated western Kentucky were the result of a supercell that formed in Arkansas and kept going through Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana.

Tornado outbreaks in December are rare , especially in Kentucky.

The victims ranged in age, the youngest being a 2-month-old girl from Dawson Springs.

Now, those families and friends are doing what they can to keep their memories alive. For weeks after the devastating tornadoes, their photos hung on a fence outside the Graves County Courthouse, a reminder of those lost in the storms.

Eighty people were killed across the commonwealth as a result of the storm's wrath.

My New Kentucky Home : Survivors forced to redefine 'home'

In the small town of Dawson Springs damaged homes stretch in every direction.

When the sirens sounded, it took less than 10 minutes for the tornado to tear through 75% of the town, taking down everything in its path.

For the survivors who chose to stay behind after the disaster and rebuild, they've now been forced to redefine "home."

The last time WHAS11 spoke with Deloris Williams, mounds of debris lined her street. That was in February; she said she wasn't able to find a place to live until five months after the storm.

"Even though I've found an apartment with the help of my cousin, which I am truly grateful for, you don't feel like you're at home," Williams said.

One year later and Williams still holds trauma from that horrific night.

"I can't help but get afraid and I get stressed," she said. "I think, 'please God, don't let this happen again. Please don't.'"

Meanwhile, in Bowling Green, Habitat for Humanity has built several new homes for survivors in the year since the disaster.

Each house comes with a small crawl space underneath, but when an EF-3 tornado, like the one that struck Bowling Green, is barreling toward your home, where do you go?

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear told WHAS11 that specially fortified storm shelters are headed to Bowling Green and other parts of western Kentucky for people without basements.

"We have kids down here that have lived through this and when it rains, that's a concern to them. A storm isn't a storm anymore," Rodney Goodman, who leads the Habitat for Humanity Bowling Green, said.