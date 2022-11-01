Western Michigan University closes campus early due to worsening weather

According to the university, campus will close at 4 p.m. Friday, including all classes and buses.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University has announced it will close campus for the remainder of Friday, as lake effect snow continues to slam West Michigan.

According to the university, campus will close at 4 p.m. Friday, including all classes and buses. The Sindecuse Health Center will remain open until 5 p.m.

The WMU Hockey game scheduled for Friday night will still happen as planned at Lawson Arena at 7 p.m.

Additional event cancellations can be found here. WMU encourages students to check back on the university website for additional closings and alerts.

You can check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE's full list of cancelations and closings here.

