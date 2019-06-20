GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It has rained 28 days since May 1, a week more than average.

All of that rain has made it hard for landscaping companies to keep up with their work.

On many days, all landscapers say they can do is sit around and wait for a break in the clouds.

"We'll work until 7 or 8 p.m. today, be back out tomorrow," said Craig Wolff of Egypt Creek Landscaping. "Whatever still needs to be done, we'll be out on Saturday to take care of whatever needs to be taken care of."

Wolff says that despite the rain, they're having their best year ever. It's just taking them longer to get work done.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.