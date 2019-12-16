GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — With just over two weeks left in 2019, Grand Rapids has already set a new high water mark with regard to precipitation.

Combining annual rainfall and melted snowfall, Grand Rapids has received 48.81 inches of precipitation and counting.

The previous record was set back in 2008 with a year-end total of 48.80 inches of precipitation.

With the exception of March, August and November, every month in 2019 recorded above average precipitation totals.

Grand Rapids has seen a surplus in precipitation nearly every month of 2019.

13 OYS

It's not just Grand Rapids that's experiencing a soggy year. As of mid-December, every climate reporting site in the state of Michigan is showing above average precipitation accumulations. Muskegon is currently in the number two spot with 0.53 inches below 2008's record of 45.98 inches.

In addition, the state of Michigan set a new daily rainfall record earlier this year.

Read more: Nearly 13 inches of rain washes away Michigan's 1914 record

Several heavy rainfall events have contributed to this record-setting year and it's likely that the number will climb as we close out the year on Dec. 31. While the wettest time of year tends to be during the warmer months, it's not uncommon for Grand Rapids to receive over two inches of precipitation during the month of December.

These numbers will have implications beyond statistics and spreadsheets. The Great Lakes are currently in the middle of extremely high water levels not seen in many years. Coming off the wettest year on record will likely lead to another spring and summer of erosion issues along Lake Michigan.

RELATED VIDEO:

More weather stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.