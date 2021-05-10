When should you plant your Mother's Day flowers?

Let's break down the statistically safest time to take your flowers outdoors.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "One thing I’d like to point out, and this is slightly depressing, but in Michigan we have had a hard freeze as late as Memorial Day weekend," explained MSU Horticulture expert Rebecca Finneran.

It's a harsh reminder to not let your spring planting fever catch your tender annuals because winter still has the ability to creep back in.

This comes as we are approximately two weeks ahead of where we usually are in terms of plant development, due to our early onset of warm temperatures this spring. That means these plants are even more sustainable to cold temperatures.

"If you received annual flowers for Mother's Day keep in mind that Mother's Day is about a week earlier than usual and we haven't actually hit our frost-free date yet. Which is a target. So I would suggest that those kids of plants be brought in when we have nighttime temperatures in the 30s," Finneran said.

On average, Grand Rapids' final frost-free date is May 27. So, before you plant your gardens or purchase flowers you should check when on average the last frost-free date is for your neighborhood.

"What I like to do when I am planting my annuals is make sure that I can bring that container inside or at least cover it. So if it's a light frost it's easy to protect the plant. But if it's a hard freeze the plant will turn to mush," Finneran said. "But hanging baskets are a piece of cake, you just lift them off and bring them inside. But some of the other plants that we put out in the ground are a little more vulnerable."

She went on to say that she can’t give us a perfect time to plant due to other influential factors beyond temperatures like soil temperatures and microclimates. But for our hot season plants like marigolds, petunias, tomatoes, and peppers the safest bet is to hold off on planting until Memorial Day weekend.

"There are some plants that are very cold tolerant and people forget about plants like pansies, sage, and snapdragons. So even with a light freeze that can make it out unscathed."

So if your green thumbs are aching, try to choose one of those more weather-resistant options, or you might just end up having to plant twice this year.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.