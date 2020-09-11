Whitmer encourages Michigan to prep for winter this week

The governor signed a proclamation to make this week Winter Hazards Awareness Week.

Although temperatures are in the 70s, it's time to start thinking about winter. weather.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared Nov. 8-14 Winter Hazards Awareness Week in Michigan to encourage residents to prioritize winter emergency preparedness.

“Michiganders are no strangers to winter weather,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I’ve proclaimed this week as Michigan’s Winter Hazards Awareness Week to remind everyone to take a few steps to prepare for winter and ensure you and your family are ready for winter weather.”

The state gave some tips on preparing your home for winter, including:

Weatherproof your home by installing weather-stripping and caulking and insulating walls, doors and windows.

Insulate any water lines that run along exterior walls, so pipes are less likely to freeze.

Lock in a propane rate and have a backup heating plan, such as a generator, wood stove or fireplace.

Have furnaces inspected by a qualified professional and change the air filter.

Have your fireplace and chimney cleaned and inspected. Contact your local fire department for a referral or look for a local inspector online.

Install battery-operated carbon monoxide (CO) detectors near every sleeping area.

Clean gutters to prevent ice dams from forming. Roof ice dams can cause water to build-up, leading to interior damage.

Clear storm drains along the curb to enable water to drain. If plugged, water has the potential to go into low-lying areas and flood basements.

Have an emergency preparedness kit stored safely in your house that includes water, non-perishable food, a first aid kit, extra batteries, a battery or hand-crank powered radio, emergency lighting or flashlights, extra blankets and warm clothing.

To prepare your vehicle for winter:

Have your radiator serviced before winter and make sure to replace windshield wipers and wiper fluid with a wintertime mixture that will not freeze.

Replace any worn tires and check air pressure regularly.

Have your brakes, brake fluid, oil, car battery, heater and exhaust checked to make sure everything is running efficiently.

Keep an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle stocked with batteries, battery powered or hand-crank radio, flashlight, windshield scraper, jumper cables, mobile phone charger, shovel, blankets, first aid kit, non-perishable food and bottled water in the event you get stranded or stuck.

See the proclamation here.

