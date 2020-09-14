Western wildfires to make sky 'milky' in Michigan on Monday

Smoke in the mid-upper levels of the atmosphere is expected to impact the skies in Michigan.

Wildfires raging on the West Coast of the United States have burned millions of acres, displacing families and destroying towns.

The threat of the fires is exacerbated by the spread of smoke, which has put air contamination levels at historic highs in some areas near the fires.

Satellite imagery from the National Weather Service shows the "vast extent" of the smoke that has spread across much of the Western United States, as well as a strip ranging from Southern California going as far east as Michigan. This section of smoke is in the "mid-upper levels of the atmosphere," which means it is not as dense as out west.

Here is a visible satellite image valid at 2pm PDT showing the vast extent of the wildfire smoke. The area in the orange contour is smoke in the mid-upper levels of the atmosphere that has reached as far east as Michigan! The red contour is the dense smoke near the West Coast. pic.twitter.com/J0OEFVA4oD — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) September 13, 2020

However, NWS said it will still affect visibility in Michigan on Monday.

"We should see a milky sky Monday because of smoke high up in the atmosphere," NWS Grand Rapids said. They said there will also be "enhanced sunsets" because of the smoke.

Sunday, the death toll from the fires in California, Oregon and Washington reached 35, but it is expected to rise in coming days. About 500,000 Oregon residents are under evacuation orders due to unsafe air contamination. The air quality in some areas on the West Coast was some of the worst in the world over the weekend.

Satellite imagery shows smoke from western fires moving east. We should see a milky sky Monday because of smoke high up in the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/Jga6d9JkZe — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) September 13, 2020

